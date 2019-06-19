Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jun 2019 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 10:46 PM BdST

Bangladesh's outstanding run chase against West Indies has given them the confidence to beat any team in the World Cup, captain Mashrafe Mortaza said ahead of Thursday's clash with in-form Australia at Trent Bridge.

Bangladesh overhauled West Indies' total of 321 with 51 balls to spare on Monday. They also beat South Africa and lie fifth in the standings, well in contention for a semi-final spot with four matches to go.

"That was a must-win game for us to stay in the tournament. I know a few players in our dressing-room who believe we can beat anybody," Mashrafe told reporters on Wednesday.

ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool

"Again, Australia is very difficult (to beat) but it's not impossible. If you have a good start you never know, so let's see."

Bangladesh's One-Day International record against Australia has been poor, however, with only one win in 21 games against the defending champions who have won four of their first five games.

Australia fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have taken a combined 24 wickets in the World Cup and Mashrafe said Bangladesh will be wary of them.

"I think the Australian bowling attack has a lot of variation," Mashrafe said. "They have Pat Cummins, who can bowl with a change of pace. I think they have some good spinners. There's Nathan Lyon (and Adam) Zampa.

"So it won't be easy like the other matches but confidence is the main thing... If we took that confidence into the ground and deliver to our best, you never know."

Bangladesh will count on all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is the tournament's leading scorer with 384 runs, and Mashrafe said the rest of the team must take a cue from his match-winning performances.

"Shakib is brilliant," Mashrafe added. "Hopefully, he'll keep going. The way he's playing, I think we need to support him well as a team.

"(The) bowlers have to step up a little bit with what Shakib is doing. It's going to be a good batting track. Our bowlers have to... bowl really well to restrict the Australians."

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
NZ restrict South Africa to 241-6

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters

Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters

Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters

Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan

Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters

FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib

Morgan blasts record 17 sixes

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa Nets - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Jun 4, 2019 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during nets Action. Reuters

South Africa's Ngidi set to return

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.