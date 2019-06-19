Home > Sport > Cricket

Australia's Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Bangladesh

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jun 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 11:25 AM BdST

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is not guaranteed to play against Bangladesh on Thursday but is being retained in Australia's Cricket World Cup squad after fighting his way back to fitness, coach Justin Langer has confirmed.

Stoinis missed last week's victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to a side strain suffered in their loss to India, prompting Mitchell Marsh to be flown in as cover.

Marsh headed off to join the Australia A team in Northampton on Tuesday while Stoinis was back in the nets bowling as he presses for selection against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge.

Langer said he was "a chance" to play against Bangladesh but stopped short of confirming he would take part.

"He's done everything possible to get himself fit," Langer said.

"He wouldn't give up the opportunity for anything, would he?

"He's determined, so it doesn't surprise me with where he's at now. It's a credit to him, it's a credit to the medical staff that are getting him up. So hopefully he can have a real impact on the tournament."

Langer confirmed that seamer Nathan Coulter-Nile was also ready for a recall after being rested with back soreness for the match against Sri Lanka.

"He played three games (in seven days) and I don't think he has done that for a long time," said Langer.

"He's fit and he's certainly fit to play the next game."

Australia are second in the World Cup standings, level on points with leaders England.

Print Friendly and PDF

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

More stories

Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters

FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib

Morgan blasts record 17 sixes

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa Nets - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Jun 4, 2019 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during nets Action. Reuters

South Africa's Ngidi set to return

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters 

Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib

Tigers need 322

Winless Afghanistan plotting upsets, says skipper

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.