Australia hope to dismiss red-hot Shakib early, says Carey
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2019 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 08:19 PM BdST
Australia have no special plans for Bangladesh's batsmen ahead of Thursday's World Cup match at Trent Bridge, but dismissing the in-form Shakib Al Hasan early on could hold the key to victory, wicketkeeper Alex Carey said on Wednesday.
All-rounder Shakib's second straight ton in the tournament helped Bangladesh pull off the second highest successful World Cup run chase to seal a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies on Monday.
The victory kept fifth-placed Bangladesh firmly in the hunt for a semi-final berth ahead of their next match against second-placed Australia and the holders have identified Shakib and Liton Das as the players who could make the difference.
"Bangladesh are playing really good cricket at the moment and it's led by Shakib. So we've put our time into Shakib and all the players at the top of the order as well as their bowling," Carey told reporters.
"I think he (Shakib) is probably in the best form (of his career) with the white ball. So we sort of know the areas and line and length we want to bowl to him and out there we'll assess the conditions... no extra planning.
"...We'd love to get him out early... he's in great form... Liton Das played an incredible innings. We've gone through the batting list and hopefully plans go accordingly."
Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their last match to make it four wins from five games but Carey said they were still not firing on all cylinders.
"We're playing really good cricket... the top of the order, batting-wise, have done a lot of the work and making a lot of the runs which is great," he added.
"But there's little areas we can do better at. Obviously Sri Lanka came out and played really well in the first 10 overs. So we'd like to take wickets up front. There's been times where we would like to finish the innings off with a bat.
"Although we're getting the results, we're striving hard to try to find that perfect game and put a full 50 or 100 overs together. We're aware of the areas to keep
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Australia's Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Bangladesh
- Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan after Afghanistan demolition
- Record-breaking six-fest from Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
- FACTBOX: England's record-breaking World Cup innings against Afghanistan
- Record-breaking six-fest from Morgan blasts England to 397-6 v Afghanistan
- England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan
- South Africa's Ngidi set to return for NZ clash
- Winless Afghanistan plotting upsets, says skipper Naib
- Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe praises exceptional Shakib after Windies heroics
Most Read
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
- Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim
- Facebook reveals plans to launch Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
- England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan