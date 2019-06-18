Record-breaking six-fest from Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan

Morgan smashed a career-best 148, Jonny Bairstow made 90 and Joe Root scored 88 to power England to a commanding 397 for six after opting to bat at Old Trafford.

Dawlat Zadran, who dropped Morgan on 24, and Gulbadin Naib claimed three wickets apiece but spin spearhead Rashid Khan logged the worst bowling figures in the history of the World Cup - 110 runs off nine overs without a single wicket.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (76), Asghar Afghan (44) and Rahmat Shah (46) helped Afghanistan to 247-8, their highest total in World Cup, but it was not enough to avoid their fifth defeat in five matches.

For England, Jofra Archer (3-52) and Adil Rashid (3-66) shared six wickets between them.