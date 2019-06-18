Home > Sport > Cricket

Record-breaking six-fest from Morgan blasts England to 397-6 v Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Jun 2019 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 07:36 PM BdST

England captain Eoin Morgan blasted a record 17 sixes in a blistering innings of 148 to power England to a commanding 397 for six in their Cricket World Cup group stage match against Afghanistan.

The left-hander smashed the fourth-fastest World Cup century off just 57 balls and went on to beat the previous six-hitting record shared by India's Rohit Sharma, West Indies' Chris Gayle and South Africa's AB de Villiers.

Jonny Bairstow smashed 90 and Joe Root made 88, but it was Morgan's breathtaking six-hitting display that turned the match into a statistician's delight.

The team's combined 25 sixes broke England's own record of 24 in an ODI match.

Seemingly defenceless against Morgan's onslaught, Afghanistan's spin spearhead Rashid Khan logged the worst bowling figures in the history of the World Cup - 110 runs off nine overs without a single wicket.

Adding insult to injury for the Blue Tigers, the match was watched from the stands by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

In England's top four, only James Vince (26), replacing the injured Jason Roy in the playing XI, missed out on a half-century.

Morgan himself had an early stroke of luck when he was dropped on 28 by Dawlat Zadran in the deep. It proved a costly mistake for Afghanistan who sit at the bottom of the points table after four defeats in a row.

Dawlat (3-68) was the pick of the Afghan bowlers, but it was little consolation after dropping Morgan which allowed England to post the sixth-highest team total in World Cup history, and their own highest ever at the biggest event in the one-day game.

Print Friendly and PDF

Morgan blasts England to 397
Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib
Morgan blasts record 17 sixes
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa Nets - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Jun 4, 2019 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during nets Action. Reuters
South Africa's Ngidi set to return

More stories

Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters 

Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib

Tigers need 322

File Photo

Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl

Sarfaraz refuses to blame senior men for Pakistan's troubles

‘Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan’

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

No room for error after India loss: Wasim

India beat Pakistan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.