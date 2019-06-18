Home > Sport > Cricket

England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan

Published: 18 Jun 2019 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 07:15 PM BdST

England captain Eoin Morgan smashed his way into the record books on Tuesday, blasting 17 sixes - the most in a one-day international cricket innings - on his way to 148 off just 71 balls against Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup.

India's Rohit Sharma, West Indie's Chris Gayle and South Africa's AB de Villiers had shared the previous record of 16 sixes in a one-day international innings.

Morgan scored more than a hundred runs off sixes alone, and only hit four fours in his innings. After knocking his 17th six over the boundary rope, he was caught out next ball in the deep.

The left-hander's century was the fourth-fastest in World Cup history, scored in 57 balls, and he reached that milestone with a six as well.

