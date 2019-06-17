No room for error after India loss, says Pakistan's Wasim
Published: 17 Jun 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 12:41 PM BdST
Pakistan must win all four of their remaining group games to have any chance of reaching the World Cup semi-finals, all-rounder Imad Wasim has said after his team's defeat by arch-rivals India on Sunday.
India, who won by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method, have seven points and occupy third place in the standings behind Australia and New Zealand, while Pakistan are second-bottom with three poins from five games.
"This was a really, really disappointing result for us," said Wasim, who came in at number seven and struck an unbeaten 46 off 39 deliveries.
"When we came back on after the rain there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance.
"Results of the other countries may come into play. From our point of view, we can only do what we can. What is in our hands is to try to win all four games and take it from there."
Pakistan face South Africa at Lord's on Sunday before wrapping up their group campaign with matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
No room for error after India loss: Wasim
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
