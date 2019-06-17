Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl first

The Tigers made one change, bringing in Liton Das in place of Mohammad Mithun.

The Caribbeans replaced Carlos Brathwaite by Darren Bravo.

Bangladesh had a remarkable start to their campaign in this tournament, beating South Africa quite comfortably, but haven't been able to produce a similar kind of performance ever since.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c),

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), SD Hope, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell