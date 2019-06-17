Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl first
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2019 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 03:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in their Cricket World Cup clash against West Indies in Taunton.
The Tigers made one change, bringing in Liton Das in place of Mohammad Mithun.
The Caribbeans replaced Carlos Brathwaite by Darren Bravo.
Bangladesh had a remarkable start to their campaign in this tournament, beating South Africa quite comfortably, but haven't been able to produce a similar kind of performance ever since.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c),
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), SD Hope, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
No room for error after India loss: Wasim
