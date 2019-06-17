Bangladesh off to a flying start in their chase of 322 against Windies

Openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar took the Tigers past 50 in quick time before the partnership ended in the ninth over with the score at 52 on Monday.

Soumya started brightly, hitting two sixes and two boundaries in a quick-fire 29, before guiding a short ball from Andre Russell straight to Chris Gayle at slip.

But his departure has not dented the run rate as an in-form Shakib Al Hasan joined Tamim in the middle to keep the runs flowing for the Tigers.



Earlier, West Indies batsman Shai Hope hit a patient 96 while Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer also made half-centuries to help the former champions post a competitive 321-8 from 50 overs.



Hope struck only one six and four boundaries in his 121-ball knock while Lewis scored 70 before Hetmeyer smashed a 26-ball 50 and skipper Jason Holder added a quick-fire 33 to boost the West Indies total on a good pitch for batting.

The dangerous Chris Gayle departed for a 13-ball duck after Bangladesh won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first, but Hope and Lewis stitched together a 116-run partnership for the second wicket to lay the platform for a competitive total.

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he claimed three wickets, including those of Hope and Hetmeyer, while Mohammad Saifuddin also finished with three to restrict the Caribbean side.



Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first, making one change to their line-up with Liton Das replacing Mohammad Mithun

For the Caribbeans, left-handed batsmen Darren Bravo replaced Carlos Brathwaite.

Bangladesh are aiming to snap a two-game losing run after a remarkable start to their campaign with a comfortable win against South Africa.



Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel