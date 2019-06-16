Home > Sport > Cricket

Rohit ton, Kohli fifty power India to 336-5 against Pakistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jun 2019 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 08:36 PM BdST

Rohit Sharma smashed his second century in three innings and skipper Virat Kohli made 77 to power India to 336 for five in their World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Put into bat under a grey sky, India got off to a strong start with Lokesh Rahul, replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan at the top, and Rohit forging a 136-run stand for the opening wicket.

Rohit made 140 off 113 balls and raised 98 runs with Kohli but Mohammad Amir's tight bowling at the death overs denied India a 350-plus total.

Amir was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers claiming 3-47.

ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohli in action. Action Images via Reuters
