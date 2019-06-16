Rohit ton, Kohli fifty power India to 336-5 against Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2019 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 08:36 PM BdST
Rohit Sharma smashed his second century in three innings and skipper Virat Kohli made 77 to power India to 336 for five in their World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Put into bat under a grey sky, India got off to a strong start with Lokesh Rahul, replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan at the top, and Rohit forging a 136-run stand for the opening wicket.
Rohit made 140 off 113 balls and raised 98 runs with Kohli but Mohammad Amir's tight bowling at the death overs denied India a 350-plus total.
Amir was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers claiming 3-47.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
