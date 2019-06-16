Home > Sport > Cricket

India clash is 'must-win' for Pakistan, says Gavaskar

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jun 2019 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 11:23 AM BdST

Pakistan will be the team under pressure in Sunday's World Cup clash against arch-rivals India and will face a mammoth task to reach the semi-finals if they lose, according to former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Pakistan have lost two of their four games and are eighth in the tournament standings. Their only win came against hosts England and their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

"It's a must-win game for them," Gavaskar told the World Cup website. "If they don’t win tomorrow, it'll be very tough.

"The fact it's an old rivalry means it will be followed closely by the people of both countries, but Pakistan have had a bit of a stumble so far so there's probably a bit more pressure on them."

With the threat of rain looming large over Sunday's match in Manchester, Gavaskar said India will start as favourites to extend their six-match winning streak over Pakistan at 50-overs World Cups.

"If it's a proper 50-overs game I think India have the strength to win," he added.

"But if gets truncated, if it's a game that gets reduced to 30 overs or less, anything can happen."

Print Friendly and PDF

India clash 'must-win' for Pakistan: Gavaskar
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
Finch, Starc lead Australia to win over SL

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo

India, Pakistan meet in Manchester

ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters

Kohli plays down Amir duel

Finch, Starc lead Australia to win over SL

South Africa get first WC win

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters

Root is England's glue: Morgan

ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters

SL complain about pitch, hotel

England crush Windies

‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.