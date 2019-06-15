Finch powers Australia to imposing 334 against Sri Lanka
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2019 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 07:47 PM BdST
Aaron Finch's brilliant 153 lifted Australia to an imposing total of 334 for seven in their Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday.
Captain Finch flayed the Sri Lanka attack all around the ground as the defending champions accelerated smoothly in the second half of their innings to set up a strong position from which to secure their fourth win of the tournament.
After Sri Lanka had won the toss, Finch and David Warner shared a solid opening partnership of 80 before Warner, on 26, was bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silva as he tried to cut a straight ball.
Usman Khawaja was caught low down at square leg by Isuru Udana off De Silva for 10, bringing former captain Steve Smith to the crease.
Finch launched De Silva for successive sixes and the right-hander lifted Milinda Siriwardana for another maximum to reach three figures off 97 deliveries.
Finch moved past 150 and must have had his sights on a double century when he skied Udana to extra cover to end a stand of 173 after hitting five sixes and 15 fours.
Smith was bowled by Lasith Malinga for 73 as Australia's momentum stalled briefly but despite a flurry of late wickets, Glenn Maxwell's quickfire unbeaten 46 ensured his team posted a very competitive total.
Sri Lanka, whose last two matches were washed out, have struggled with the bat recently and will have to show a big improvement to pull off the highest successful World Cup run chase and notch up their second victory of the tournament.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Root is England's glue, says Morgan
- Sri Lanka complain to ICC about pitch, hotel
- Root leads England to crushing win over West Indies
- Archer shines as England bowl out Windies for 212
- England wait on Wood's fitness for Windies clash
- Archer will take Windies clash in his stride, says Morgan
- India, NZ split points after Trent Bridge washout
- Border backs Australia to keep building World Cup momentum
- Captain Sarfaraz urges Pakistan to improve fielding against India
- Warner hits century as Australia beat Pakistan
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- Hasina threatens tough action over high-interest bank lending rates
- Hasina to journalists: Write about media owners defaulting on loans
- Narsingdi man detained for allegedly setting teenaged girl on fire
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
- Social media use causing sleep problems among Bangladeshi school students: Study
- Trump says 'Iran did do it,' as US seeks support on Gulf oil tanker attacks
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?