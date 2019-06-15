Finch and Starc lead Australia to easy win over Sri Lanka
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2019 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 11:29 PM BdST
Australia captain Aaron Finch struck a superb 153 and Mitchell Starc took four wickets to lead the defending champions to an emphatic 87-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.
Finch and Steve Smith (73) shared a fine partnership of 173 as the Australians accelerated smoothly in the second half of their innings to post an imposing total of 334 for seven at The Oval.
Dimuth Kurunaratne and Kusal Perera got Sri Lanka's reply off to a flying start with an opening stand of 115, but Perera was bowled by Starc for 52 and Kurunaratne's dismissal by Kane Richardson for 97 ended their hopes of a record World Cup run chase.
Starc completed figures of 4-55 and Richardson picked up three wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 247 in the 46th over.
Australia's fourth win of the tournament lifted them top of the 10-team standings while Sri Lanka stayed fifth with only one win from five games.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Finch powers Australia to imposing 334 against Sri Lanka
- Root is England's glue, says Morgan
- Sri Lanka complain to ICC about pitch, hotel
- Root leads England to crushing win over West Indies
- Archer shines as England bowl out Windies for 212
- England wait on Wood's fitness for Windies clash
- Archer will take Windies clash in his stride, says Morgan
- India, NZ split points after Trent Bridge washout
- Border backs Australia to keep building World Cup momentum
- Captain Sarfaraz urges Pakistan to improve fielding against India
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- Hasina threatens tough action over high-interest bank lending rates
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Trump says 'Iran did do it,' as US seeks support on Gulf oil tanker attacks
- Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo from FC Tokyo
- Hasina to journalists: Write about media owners defaulting on loans
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
- Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
- Employment opportunities behind lack of farm labourers: Hasina