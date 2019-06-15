Afghanistan dismissed for 125 as South Africa set easy target
Spinner Imran Tahir took four wickets as South Africa dismissed Afghanistan for 125 in 34.1 overs in their rain-affected on Saturday, giving Faf du Plessis' team a good chance of securing their first win at this year's World Cup.
Tahir took two wickets in his first over and finished with figures of 4-29 off seven overs as Afghanistan collapsed after a second rain break at Sophia Gardens.
Andile Phehlukwayo also helped engineer the downfall with two wickets in his first two overs after a 75-minute break as the Afghans slipped from 69-2 to 77-7.
A cameo of 35 from Rashid Khan took them into three figures before he became Tahir’s fourth victim. Chris Morris then finished off the tail with figures of 3-13.
Afghanistan took advantage of some sloppy bowling from the South Africans to make a positive start before Hazratullah Zazai was caught in the ninth over when Rassie van der Dussen took a low catch sliding in from deep midwicket off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.
At 69-2 after 20 overs, when rain stopped play, the Afghanis looked to have the potential to post a decent 200-plus score against a South African side lacking in confidence but failed to build on the promising start.
South Africa have lost three of their opening four games, with the other one called off due to rain.
