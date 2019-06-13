India, NZ split points after Trent Bridge washout
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2019 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 08:29 PM BdST
Inclement English weather claimed yet another World Cup match after India's group game against 2015 finalists New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
A soggy outfield from overnight showers had already delayed the start of the contest between the tournament's only two unbeaten side.
Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel carried out almost hourly inspections in intermittent drizzle before finally throwing in the towel in the afternoon.
This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.
New Zealand top the table with seven points, two ahead of India who have played one game fewer.
