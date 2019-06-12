Warner hits century as Australia falter to 307 all out
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2019 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 08:36 PM BdST
David Warner's first century since returning from his ban helped Australia to 307 all out in 49 overs against Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday in their fourth match at the World Cup although they had looked on course for a much larger total.
Warner, who shared an opening stand of 146 with skipper Aaron Finch (82), smashed 11 boundaries and a six in his 107 as Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's decision to field after winning the toss initially backfired.
With the exception of the excellent Mohammad Amir, Pakistan's attack struggled early on, not helped by woeful fielding, but when Warner sliced Shaheen Afridi to Imam-ul-Haq at deep point, Australia's innings faltered.
When Warner, who was superb in posting a 15th ODI century, departed, Australia were 242-4 from 37.5 overs but Pakistan limited the damage with Amir in superb form.
Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali chipped in with important wickets but it was Amir who almost single-handedly dragged Pakistan back into the match.
He removed Usman Khawaja (18) and Shaun Marsh (23) then had Alex Carey lbw for 20 before wrapping up the Australia innings when Mitchell Starc flat-batted straight to Shoaib Malik.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Tigers confident Shakib will play WI
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters
No reserve day disappoints Rhodes
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS
Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh confident injured Shakib will play West Indies
- No reserve day disappoints coach Rhodes as rain washes away Bangladesh match
- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka share points as Bristol match rained out
- Australian top order can deliver if Warner wavers, says Ponting
- Sri Lanka need batsmen to fire against Bangladesh
- Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game to attend funeral
- Afghan Shahzad threatens to quit cricket after World Cup axing
- Bangladesh sweat over Shakib's thigh injury before key Sri Lanka clash
- Bangladesh reaching semifinals difficult but not impossible, says Mashrafe
- Washout could leave S Africa World Cup hopes down the drain
Most Read
- Draw with Laos sends Bangladesh to second round of Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers
- BSTI bans 22 more products found substandard in second round of tests
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal in hospital before his maiden budget
- Bangladesh Bank forms panel as default loan figure tops Tk 1.5 trillion
- Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles
- No reserve day disappoints coach Rhodes as rain washes away Bangladesh match
- Bangladesh is among next growth stars: Unilever CEO Alan Jope
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets as protests turn to violent chaos
- Rohingya Muslims found stranded on Thai island