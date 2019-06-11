Home > Sport > Cricket

No reserve day disappoints coach Rhodes as rain washes away Bangladesh match

  Ariful Islam Roney from Bristol,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2019 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 11:29 PM BdST

Bangladesh’s key World Cup match against Sri Lanka has been washed out by rains and it has left the Tigers’ English coach Steve Rhodes frustrated as he believes one point has been lost.

The teams were forced to share one point each from the match abandoned due to rains in Bristol on Tuesday.

“It was very frustrating. We really targeted this sort of game as two points, and I know that Sri Lanka would have fought very hard and are no pushovers at all. But we do see it as one point lost, and that's disappointing,” Rhodes told the post-match press conference.

It is the second match abandoned in Bristol due to rains in this World Cup and a record third one in this edition of the showcase tournament.

Previously, two was the maximum number of games abandoned in 1992 and 2003 World Cups.

Rhodes, who played 11 Tests and nine ODIs for England, thinks the organisers should have kept reserve days in the league stage considering the length of the tournament and the English weather.

"We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament," he wondered.

Bangladesh have a five-day break before they play their next game against West Indies in Taunton on June 17.

“I think when you look, if you know the English weather, sadly, we're going to get a lot of rain. We never know when the rain's going to come. People from all over the world keep asking me whether it's going to rain; I don't know,” added Rhodes, who enjoyed a county career with Yorkshire and Worcestershire.

“But at the moment, we're seeing some problems. And I know logistically, it would have been a big headache for the tournament organisers, and I know that it would have been difficult, but we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it,” he said.

With three points from four matches, Bangladesh are now seventh on the points table, just behind West Indies who have three points from as many matches.

On Monday, skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and hosts England after the only win over South Africa in the opening match might have jeopardised Bangladesh’s prospects of reaching the semi-finals, but the task is merely difficult and not impossible if they win the remaining matches.

"At the moment, it looks very difficult but I say it's possible, it's very much possible. We have to make sure that we come back to the winning track and then have a look what happens next," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters
No reserve day disappoints Rhodes
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS
Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game
Tigers lose points to rain
Aussie top order can deliver if Warner wavers: Ponting

More stories

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS

Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game

Tigers lose points to rain

Aussie top order can deliver if Warner wavers: Ponting

SL need batsmen to fire against Bangladesh

Shakib doubtful for SL tie

Shahzad threatens to quit cricket

Semis not impossible: Mashrafe

SA, WI share points

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.