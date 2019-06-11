Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka share points as Bristol match rained out

  Ariful Islam Roney from England,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2019 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 08:44 PM BdST

Incessant rain has forced Bangladesh’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Bristol to be abandoned without a ball bowled.

Overnight and early morning downpour meant the toss could not be held at 10:30am local time on Tuesday. The rains stopped the umpires from inspecting the ground at 12:15pm.

Bangladesh players did not even leave their hotel because of the condition.

The two teams now take one point each from the abandoned match much like shower forced West Indies and South Africa share points at Southampton on Monday.

Sri Lanka, who have four points from as many matches, have already had their match against Pakistan in Bristol called off last week without a ball being bowled.

Bangladesh now face West Indies at Taunton on June 17 with three points from four matches.

On Monday, skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and hosts England might have jeopardised their prospects of reaching the semi-finals, but the task is merely difficult and not impossible if they win the remaining matches.

"At the moment, it looks very difficult but I say it's possible, it's very much possible. We have to make sure that we come back to the winning track and then have a look what happens next," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

WARNING:

