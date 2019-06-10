Washout could leave S Africa World Cup hopes down the drain
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 10:01 PM BdST
South Africa's hopes of a semi-final place at the Cricket World Cup appear to have been washed out along with their fixture against the West Indies at the Rose Bowl on Monday.
The 'no result' has given them a first point of the competition from four matches, but they likely needed double that in order to compete for the knockout phase. West Indies now have three points from three games.
After being sent in to bat under heavy skies, South Africa laboured to 29 for two from 7.3 overs before persistent rain throughout the day ensured there would be no more play.
Seamer Sheldon Cottrell (2-18 in 4 overs) removed Hashim Amla (6) and Aiden Markram (5), both edged behind the wicket, but opener Quinton de Kock (17 not out) looked in good touch before the rain came.
It is more bad luck for the South Africans, who have endured injuries to key bowlers Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi, and lost their opening three matches to England, Bangladesh and India.
Rain had been predicted in Southampton, with the match the second of the tournament to be washed out after Sri Lanka versus Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Bristol.
West Indies are next in action on Friday against hosts England at the same venue, while South Africa meet Afghanistan a day later at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
