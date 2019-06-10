Good bowling, not game plan, is slowing Warner down: Finch
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 10:57 AM BdST
Australia fans used to watching David Warner give his side a blistering start in limited-overs cricket may be scratching their heads at the pedestrian rate the left-hander is scoring at in the Cricket World Cup.
Needing to give Australia a flying start in pursuit of India's 352-5 on Sunday, the 32-year-old scored a painfully slow 56 from 84 balls and did not score a run for 14 deliveries at one point.
His 66.66 strike rate in the 36-run loss at the Oval was almost 30 points below his career average of 95.47 in the 50-overs format.
In Australia's first game in Bristol against Afghanistan, arguably the weakest bowling unit at the tournament, Warner scored an unbeaten 89 to guide his side to an easy seven-wicket win.
However, he took 114 balls to accumulate the runs and only hit eight fours on a ground that has short straight and square boundaries.
Warner entered the World Cup having blazed his way to a competition-leading 692 runs in the Indian Premier League, but Australia captain Aaron Finch said he had not consciously decided to be more circumspect in the longer format.
"No, it hasn't been a plan, a team plan or an individual plan for David," Finch told reporters of Warner's relatively slow scoring rate.
"I think they bowled really well early. They bowled nice and straight, back of the length, where the ball was just skidding quite low to start with.
"They just didn't give us any width to get away or any length to really work with, either over the top or get a drive away.
"Their bowling plans were pretty simple but really effective on a wicket like that."
India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said they had developed a short-pitched bowling plan to Warner that would make him uncomfortable and not allow him to free his arms, something opening bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar adhered to strictly on Sunday.
Warner scored only 22 from 44 balls in his opening 61-run stand with Finch.
While Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah restricted Warner at the top of the innings, Finch had special praise for India's spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who dried up the runs in the middle of the innings.
"Their spinners probably had a bigger impact than what ours did," Finch said.
"Well, they did have a bigger impact than what our spinners did, through the middle overs in particular where the ball was just starting to hold up."
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rabada calls for clear heads as South Africa prepare to face Windies
- Good bowling, not game plan, is slowing Warner down: Finch
- India secure 36-run victory against Australia
- Australian Warner's 'zing' reprieve reopens dogged bail issue
- Sri Lankan fast bowler Pradeep to miss Bangladesh game
- Dhawan-led top order powers India to 352-5 against Australia
- Williamson half-century sets up comfortable New Zealand win
- England skipper Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy after match-winning 153
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Neesham, Ferguson shine as NZ bowl Afghanistan out for 172
Most Read
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid