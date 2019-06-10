Desperate S Africa in trouble at rain delay in must-win clash
Published: 10 Jun 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 05:17 PM BdST
South Africa laboured to 29 for two from 7.3 overs before rain stopped play in their must-win Cricket World Cup clash against the West Indies at the Rose Bowl on Monday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl under heavy skies, picking up the wickets of Hashim Amla (6) and Aiden Markram (5), both off the bowling of seamer Sheldon Cottrell (2-18).
Quinton de Kock (17 not out) and captain Faf du Plessis, who has yet to score, are at the crease for South Africa, who lost their opening three games of the tournament and are in desperate need of victory or face an embarrassing early elimination.
Rain had been predicted throughout the day in Southampton, with the outfield already slow, making scoring boundaries more difficult.
