Home > Sport > Cricket

Williamson half-century sets up comfortable New Zealand win

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jun 2019 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 01:47 AM BdST

A classy unbeaten half-century by captain Kane Williamson helped New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup at Taunton on Saturday.

The Kiwis never looked in any trouble chasing a paltry 173 for victory despite losing two early wickets as Williamson and Ross Taylor shared a century partnership for the third wicket before New Zealand got home with more than 17 overs to spare.

Williamson top-scored with an unbeaten 79 after surviving a missed run out chance on 22. He hit nine boundaries in his 99-ball innings.

Earlier, fine bowling by Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson helped New Zealand dismiss Afghanistan for 172.

New Zealand have won their first three matches of the tournament while Afghanistan have lost their three games.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
New Zealand beat Afghanistan

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters

Tigers lose

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters

Shakib rues poor bowling

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters

Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy

Pak, SL share points

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Tigers not relying on history

Ponting warns Australia of bouncers against India

ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Won’t underestimate Bangladesh: Morgan

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match Action Images via Reuters

No clear favourite at WC: Border

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.