Williamson half-century sets up comfortable New Zealand win
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2019 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 01:47 AM BdST
A classy unbeaten half-century by captain Kane Williamson helped New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup at Taunton on Saturday.
The Kiwis never looked in any trouble chasing a paltry 173 for victory despite losing two early wickets as Williamson and Ross Taylor shared a century partnership for the third wicket before New Zealand got home with more than 17 overs to spare.
Williamson top-scored with an unbeaten 79 after surviving a missed run out chance on 22. He hit nine boundaries in his 99-ball innings.
Earlier, fine bowling by Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson helped New Zealand dismiss Afghanistan for 172.
New Zealand have won their first three matches of the tournament while Afghanistan have lost their three games.
