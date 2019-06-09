Home > Sport > Cricket

Sri Lankan fast bowler Pradeep to miss Bangladesh game

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jun 2019 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 09:31 PM BdST

Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss their next Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh in Bristol due to a dislocation and a cut on his bowling-arm finger, the Sri Lankan cricket team said on Sunday.

Pradeep was the architect of Sri Lanka's win against Afghanistan in Cardiff last week, claiming four wickets for 31 runs.

"Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury," team manager Asantha De Mel said in a statement.

Sri Lanka have won one game, lost one and their last game against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Bangladesh have lost two games and won one so far.

Print Friendly and PDF

Dhawan powers India to
352 against Australia
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling

More stories

Dhawan powers India to 352 against Australia

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters

Tigers lose

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters

Shakib rues poor bowling

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters

Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy

New Zealand beat Afghanistan

Pak, SL share points

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Tigers not relying on history

Ponting warns Australia of bouncers against India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.