Home > Sport > Cricket

Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jun 2019 01:34 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 01:34 AM BdST

Only a superlative bowling performance could have contained England's explosive batting line-up and Bangladesh could not conjure one up in Saturday's World Cup match in Cardiff, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was left to rue his decision to field as England posted their highest World Cup total of 386-6 built around Jason Roy's blistering 153 off 121 balls.

The hosts, who had lost their last two World Cup matches against Bangladesh, then bowled out Bangladesh for 280 with Shakib alone offering significant resistance with a defiant 121.

"Yes, disappointed with the result, or the manner we actually bowled," said the all-rounder, who conceded 71 runs without a wicket in his 10 overs of left-arm spin.

"I thought we bowled really, really well against South Africa and against New Zealand. We were expecting better in this match."

For England, Jonny Bairstow (51) and Jos Buttler (64) also made breezy half-centuries.

"Obviously, England played brilliantly. Credit goes to their batsman. The way their openers started, and the way Buttler finished the innings was the turning-point of the match," Shakib said after his team's second defeat in three matches.

The 32-year-old said the only way Bangladesh could control England's relentless onslaught was by getting regular wickets but that did not materialise.

"That's been their pattern for the last two, three years," he said of England's free-flowing batting.

"They are not changing in this World Cup the way their approach was going for the last two-three years.

"So we knew that it's always going to be tough for us. We knew that we had to take wickets in regular intervals in order to keep the momentum down, which we couldn't do today. I think that's why we lost the match."

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
New Zealand beat Afghanistan

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters

Tigers lose

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters

Shakib rues poor bowling

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters

Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy

Pak, SL share points

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Tigers not relying on history

Ponting warns Australia of bouncers against India

ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Won’t underestimate Bangladesh: Morgan

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match Action Images via Reuters

No clear favourite at WC: Border

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.