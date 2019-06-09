Neesham, Ferguson shine as NZ bowl Afghanistan out for 172
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2019 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 12:26 AM BdST
Fine bowling by Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson helped New Zealand dismiss Afghanistan for 172 in their Cricket World Cup match at Taunton on Saturday.
Put in to bat by the Kiwis, Afghanistan got off to a brisk start with openers Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran adding 66 runs by the 11th over.
But Neesham and Ferguson grabbed four wickets for four runs to reduce Afghanistan to 70-4.
They never recovered and lost wickets steadily before being bowled out for 172 with nearly 10 overs to spare.
Neesham was the pick of the New Zealand attack, grabbing five wickets for 31 runs while Ferguson picked up four wickets for 37 runs.
Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored for Afghanistan with 59 runs off 99 deliveries.
New Zealand won their opening two matches of the tournament while Afghanistan lost their first two games.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not relying on history
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Neesham, Ferguson shine as NZ bowl Afghanistan out for 172
- Shakib hits third consecutive World Cup fifty as Bangladesh chase 387 for win over England
- Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against England at Cardiff
- Ponting warns Australia of bouncers at Oval against India
- Bangladesh not relying on history against England
- Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points after Bristol washout
- Bangladesh will not be underestimated, says Morgan
- Furore in India after Dhoni asked to remove gloves insignia
- Losing to Bangladesh not a 'shock', says England's Plunkett
- No clear favourite at the World Cup, says Border
Most Read
- In Times Square terror plot, Bangladesh man arrested after threatening a bomb attack
- Bangladesh face massive task as Roy 153 fires England to 386
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
- Anger as Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished in the dead of Eid night
- Ashiqul Alam plotted killing police, attacking Times Square: Prosecutors
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Bangladesh not relying on history against England
- Wari-Bateshwar settlement started in 300 BC, archaeologist says after recent findings
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after 11-day tri-nation tour