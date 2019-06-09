Dhawan-led top order powers India to 352-5 against Australia
Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed his 17th century in one-day internationals as India's top order fired in unison to power them to 352 for five wickets in their World Cup match against holders Australia on Sunday.
Dhawan added 127 runs with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) and 93 with skipper Virat Kohli to lay the foundation for a big total before departing for 117 at the Oval.
Kohli made a typically breezy 82 and Hardik Pandya, dropped behind the wicket on the very first ball he faced, smashed 48 off 27 balls to justify his promotion in the batting order.
Marcus Stoinis claimed 2-62 for Australia who had beaten Afghanistan and West Indies in their first two matches.
Two-times champions India beat South Africa by six wickets in their first match on Wednesday.
