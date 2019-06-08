Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against England at Cardiff

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in their third match of the 50-over World Cup at Cardiff.

Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said he hoped that his bowlers could draw some purchase off the surface in the first hour of play, with the covers having remained on the pitch for the last two days.

He noted that the conditions could be suitable for playing an extra seamer in the side while naming an unchanged line-up from their previous match against New Zealand.

The Tigers will hope to bury the disappointment of an agonising two-wicket loss to the Kiwis at The Oval with a third successive win in World Cup matches against the Three Lions on Saturday.

England have made one change to their line-up with fast-bowler Liam Plunkett being included in place of Moeen Ali.

The head-to-head record in ODI fixtures between the two sides has been one-sided with England winning 16 of the 20 previous encounters. But the picture is completely different in World Cup matches where the Tigers have claimed two of their four victories against the Three Lions.

The Tigers will aim to add to their two-game winning streak against England on the world stage.

The run started with a thrilling two-wicket win at Chattogram in the 2011 World Cup.

The Tigers followed it up with an historic 15-run triumph against the current World Cup hosts to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the 2015 edition of the showpiece tournament at Adelaide. 

England's only win at the World Cup against Bangladesh came in 2007.

Bangladesh  XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahman (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman 

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

