Home > Sport > Cricket

Windies great Holding slams officials at Australia match

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jun 2019 02:39 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 02:39 AM BdST

West Indies great Michael Holding slammed what he saw as "atrocious" umpiring during his country's 15-run defeat by Australia in the Cricket World Cup at Nottingham's Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Sky television commentator did not hold back against New Zealander Chris Gaffaney and Sri Lankan Ruchira Palliyaguruge after West Indies opener Chris Gayle was twice given out LBW before the decisions were overruled by successful challenges.

A third review failed with Gayle walking for 21 off 12 balls, but a subsequent replay showed the previous delivery was a no-ball which should have allowed the batsman a free hit.

"The umpiring in this game has been atrocious," Holding told viewers as West Indies chased Australia's tally of 288.

"Even when I was playing and you were not as strict as they are now, you were allowed one appeal. You don't appeal two, three, four times to the umpire," added the 65-year-old former fast bowler.

"They are being intimidated which means they are weak.

Gayle's first review in the third over came when he was ruled to have been caught behind off Mitchell Starc. Despite a sound being registered, the batsman was adamant he had not touched the ball.

The review found the ball had missed his bat but nicked the stumps, without dislodging the bails.

The second review followed an LBW two balls later, the decision reversed when the ball was seen to be going wide of the wicket.

"I think I'll just say I just found ourselves a bit unlucky to be on the other end of all the decisions," West Indies captain Jason Holder said.

"I guess honest mistakes from the umpires, I don't want to get into the officiating part."

Print Friendly and PDF

Starc seals Australia win over Windies
Tigers given reception
ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v West Indies - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 6, 2019 Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates with Steve Smith and Alex Carey at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
Holding slams officials at Australia match
Batting, fielding cost Tigers: Mashrafe

More stories

Starc seals Australia win over Windies

Batting, fielding cost Tigers: Mashrafe

NZ got the job done: Taylor

The Ancient One a Tiger?

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters

Sloppy Tigers lose

India beat South Africa

Tigers gelled after mosque attack: Coach

Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.