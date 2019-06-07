Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points after Bristol washout
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2019 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 09:36 PM BdST
Pakistan's World Cup match against Sri Lanka was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled after persistent rain in Bristol.
Umpires conducted an inspection at 3.15 pm (1415 GMT) local time before deciding that no play would be possible in the damp conditions.
Both teams take a point each from the wash-out, and have three from their opening three matches.
Sri Lanka next face Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday, while Pakistan take on Australia at Taunton a day later.
Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan lost their opening game to West Indies but recovered with a stunning victory over top-ranked England.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka responded to their 10-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the opener with a narrow win over Afghanistan.
Tigers not relying on history
Won't underestimate
Bangladesh: Morgan
No clear favourite at WC: Border
