Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh will not be underestimated, says Morgan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jun 2019 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 08:15 PM BdST

Captain Eoin Morgan said England were ready for any surprises Bangladesh might spring on them during their Cricket World Cup encounter on Saturday.

The tournament favourites are looking to regain their momentum after being beaten by Pakistan in their last outing.

With Bangladesh having pulled off a shock win over South Africa in their opening match, Morgan said the hosts were taking nothing for granted in a match they are expected to win.

"It is going to be a difficult game. They are a good side. I think people underestimate them. We certainly don't," Morgan told reporters on Friday during training.

Morgan said Bangladesh have a strong batting line up at the top of the order while their spinners can cause all sorts of problems for opposing teams.

Morgan said England would be ready for anything Bangladesh can throw at them, including the possibility of an opening spin attack as seen during their previous two games which yielded quick wickets.

"Mystery spin is a new challenge. Bangladesh will open with spin, definitely," said Morgan.

Morgan also did not rule out the possibility of including Liam Plunkett as an extra fast bowler as previous wickets at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff were greener and seamer-friendly.

Both teams have won one of their two games to date in the 10-team round-robin format.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Won’t underestimate
Bangladesh: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match Action Images via Reuters
No clear favourite at WC: Border
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni after taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller Action Images via Reuters
Dhoni asked to remove gloves insignia
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh 's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
No 'shock' in losing to Tigers: Plunkett

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match Action Images via Reuters

No clear favourite at WC: Border

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh 's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

No 'shock' in losing to Tigers: Plunkett

ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019 New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera Action Images via Reuters

Afghanistan 'less daunting' than Tigers: Vettori

ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad in action Action Images via Reuter

Afghan keeper Shahzad out of WC

Starc seals Australia win over Windies

Tigers given reception

ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v West Indies - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 6, 2019 Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates with Steve Smith and Alex Carey at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters

Holding slams officials at Australia match

Batting, fielding cost Tigers: Mashrafe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.