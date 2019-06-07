Bangladesh cricketers given reception in UK

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem and expatriate Bangladeshis attended the reception organised by the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK at The Senedd, Cardiff on Thursday.

Bangladesh started the World Cup campaign with a thumping victory over South Africa, but lost to New Zealand in a tense game on Wednesday.

The Tigers now face hosts England in their next game at Cardiff next Saturday.