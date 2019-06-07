Afghanistan keeper Shahzad ruled out of World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST
Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee injury and replaced in the squad by 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil, organisers said on Thursday.
Shahzad, 32, played in Afghanistan's defeats by Australia and Sri Lanka and has represented his country in 84 one-day internationals.
Khil has played one test match and two one-day internationals, against Ireland in March.
Afghanistan's next World Cup match is against New Zealand in Taunton on Saturday.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad in action Action Images via Reuter
Afghan keeper Shahzad out of WC
