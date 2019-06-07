Home > Sport > Cricket

Afghanistan keeper Shahzad ruled out of World Cup

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST

Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee injury and replaced in the squad by 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil, organisers said on Thursday.

Shahzad, 32, played in Afghanistan's defeats by Australia and Sri Lanka and has represented his country in 84 one-day internationals.

Khil has played one test match and two one-day internationals, against Ireland in March.

Afghanistan's next World Cup match is against New Zealand in Taunton on Saturday.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019 New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera Action Images via Reuters
Afghanistan 'less daunting' than Tigers: Vettori
ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad in action Action Images via Reuter
Afghan keeper Shahzad out of WC
Starc seals Australia win over Windies
Tigers given reception

More stories

Starc seals Australia win over Windies

Tigers given reception

ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v West Indies - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 6, 2019 Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates with Steve Smith and Alex Carey at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters

Holding slams officials at Australia match

Batting, fielding cost Tigers: Mashrafe

NZ got the job done: Taylor

The Ancient One a Tiger?

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters

Sloppy Tigers lose

India beat South Africa

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.