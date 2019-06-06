Tilda Swinton seen in Bangladesh colours at The Oval
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jun 2019 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 01:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh may have stumbled to an agonising defeat against New Zealand in their second World Cup match on Wednesday but support for the Tigers in their two matches in London so far has been unparalleled.
The Tigers faithful had once again turned out in full force and voice at The Oval and even had an Academy Award-winning actor in their ranks.
British actress Tilda Swinton was spotted among the spectators, sporting what appeared to be a replica jersey of Bangladesh.
Swinton, who plays The Ancient One in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has visited Bangladesh on at least a couple of occasions and appears to have built an affinity for the South Asian country.
The acclaimed actor is known for her roles in both independent art-house films and blockbusters, appearing in movies such as The Beach (2000), The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Doctor Strange (2016), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to New Zealand by two wickets in a nervy game after failing to seize the initiative at crucial moments because of poor batting and fielding.
The Tigers' bowlers made a nail-biting game by taking quick wickets but the Black Caps still had 17 balls left when they overhauled 244 at The Oval on Wednesday.
Read the match report here: Sloppy batting, fielding see Bangladesh hand two-wicket win to New Zealand
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Sloppy Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sloppy batting, fielding see Bangladesh hand two-wicket win to New Zealand
- Patient Rohit century gives India winning start to World Cup
- India's Chahal a thorn in the side of South Africa at the Rose Bowl
- New Zealand win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh likely to name unchanged line-up against New Zealand
- Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan in low-scoring thriller
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- South Africa look to stay strong after losing Steyn, Ngidi
- Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in dramatic game
- Unchanged Kiwis confident for Bangladesh challenge
Most Read
- Britain raises concerns about Bangladesh human rights, democracy
- Bangladeshi movie star Anju Ghosh joins Modi’s BJP in West Bengal
- Sloppy batting, fielding see Bangladesh hand two-wicket win to New Zealand
- Australia jails Bangladesh student Shoma for 42 years on terror charges
- Jailed Khaleda has Eid lunch with relatives at BSMMU
- Bangladesh slip to poor total against New Zealand
- Four Trump children turn president’s London visit into (royal) family affair
- Bad governance to blame for Eid date fiasco, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- YouTube to remove thousands of videos pushing extreme views