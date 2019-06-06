Home > Sport > Cricket

Tilda Swinton seen in Bangladesh colours at The Oval

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jun 2019 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 01:50 PM BdST

Bangladesh may have stumbled to an agonising defeat against New Zealand in their second World Cup match on Wednesday but support for the Tigers in their two matches in London so far has been unparalleled.

The Tigers faithful had once again turned out in full force and voice at The Oval and even had an Academy Award-winning actor in their ranks.

British actress Tilda Swinton was spotted among the spectators, sporting what appeared to be a replica jersey of Bangladesh.

Swinton, who plays The Ancient One in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has visited Bangladesh on at least a couple of occasions and appears to have built an affinity for the South Asian country.

The acclaimed actor is known for her roles in both independent art-house films and blockbusters, appearing in movies such as The Beach (2000), The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014),  Doctor Strange (2016), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to New Zealand by two wickets in a nervy game after failing to seize the initiative at crucial moments because of poor batting and fielding.

The Tigers' bowlers made a nail-biting game by taking quick wickets but the Black Caps still had 17 balls left when they overhauled 244 at The Oval on Wednesday.

Read the match report here: Sloppy batting, fielding see Bangladesh hand two-wicket win to New Zealand

