Patient Rohit century gives India winning start to World Cup
Published: 05 Jun 2019 11:49 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 11:49 PM BdST
Opener Rohit Sharma scored a composed unbeaten century as India got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a six wicket victory over a sloppy South African side at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, South Africa posted a below-par 227 for nine in their 50 overs as wily wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 4-51 following a superb opening burst from seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-35).
India were cautious in their reply and the game was in the balance when Virat Kohli (18) was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with the score on 54 for two in the 16th over.
But Rohit (122 not out from 144 balls) punished the South African bowlers after being dropped on one.
He attacked South Africa’s leg-spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi as India reached 230 for four from 47.3 overs, condemning the ailing Proteas to a third successive loss to leave their World Cup hopes in disarray.
