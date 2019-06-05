India's Chahal a thorn in the side of South Africa at the Rose Bowl
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2019 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 07:54 PM BdST
Wily Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss in bright sunshine and elected to bat first. However, the clouds closed in and seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-35) found prodigious movement in both directions to remove openers Hashim Amla (6) and Quinton de Kock (10) inside the first six overs.
Du Plessis (38) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) put on a patient 54 in 80 balls in a bid to rebuild the innings, but when the latter was bowled trying a reverse-sweep off Chahal (4-51), two more wickets fell in quick succession.
Chahal then bowled Du Plessis and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav trapped JP Duminy (2) leg before wicket as India's slow bowlers squeezed the run-rate and bamboozled the batsmen.
David Miller (31) and Andile Phehlukwayo (34) got starts but could not pass 50, while Chris Morris (42) and Kagiso Rabada (31 not out) put on 66 for the eighth wicket to ensure the side posted a score that gives them a chance.
The innings mirrored South Africa's World Cup campaign to date as their batsmen struggled to find form or fluency on wickets that were good for striking. They have lost their opening two matches to England and Bangladesh, while India are playing their first game.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers bat first
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's Chahal a thorn in the side of South Africa at the Rose Bowl
- New Zealand win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh likely to name unchanged line-up against New Zealand
- Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan in low-scoring thriller
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- South Africa look to stay strong after losing Steyn, Ngidi
- Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in dramatic game
- Unchanged Kiwis confident for Bangladesh challenge
- South Africa's Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury
- Dangerous Windies World Cup's most watchable side: Waugh
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019
- State Minister Abdullah explains Eid-ul-Fitr date revision
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- Bangladesh all set to celebrate festive spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr
- Muslims celebrate Eid, ending Ramadan holy month
- Hasina, Finland’s Niinisto agree to work together on climate crisis