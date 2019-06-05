Bangladesh likely to name unchanged line-up against New Zealand

While there is a tinge of green on the surface of The Oval pitch for Wednesday's match, the conditions are likely to favour the batsmen as the day wears on.

As a result, the inclusion of a fourth seamer may not be high on the management's agenda.

The fact that the match against South Africa was being played on a used wicket and the bevy of left-handers in the Proteas batting are likely to have weighed heavily on the decision to play an extra offspinner in Mosaddek Hossain.

The Tigers' will similarly seek to rely on the offspin of Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek against the Kiwis who have three left-handed batsmen in their top six.

Mosaddek also made a handy contribution with the bat towards the tail-end of the innings against South Africa, scoring a quick-fire 26. His performances have so far justified his selection ahead of Sabbir Rahman.

The team's think-tank is also likely to keep faith with Mohammad Saifuddin, who bowled brilliantly towards the end after overcoming an injury to his back.

His impact was hardly lost on captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who said Saifuddin is the Tigers' first choice to bowl in the death overs.

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.