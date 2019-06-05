Bangladesh likely to name unchanged line-up against New Zealand
Ariful Islam Roney from London, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 12:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh are expected to play their second match of the World Cup against New Zealand with the same line-up that consummately dispatched South Africa at The Oval.
While there is a tinge of green on the surface of The Oval pitch for Wednesday's match, the conditions are likely to favour the batsmen as the day wears on.
As a result, the inclusion of a fourth seamer may not be high on the management's agenda.
The fact that the match against South Africa was being played on a used wicket and the bevy of left-handers in the Proteas batting are likely to have weighed heavily on the decision to play an extra offspinner in Mosaddek Hossain.
Tigers went into the South Africa clash with an extra offspinner in Mosaddek Hossain in light of the match being played on a used wicket and the bevy of left-handers in the Proteas batting line-up.
The Tigers' will similarly seek to rely on the offspin of Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek against the Kiwis who have three left-handed batsmen in their top six.
Mosaddek also made a handy contribution with the bat towards the tail-end of the innings against South Africa, scoring a quick-fire 26. His performances have so far justified his selection ahead of Sabbir Rahman.
The team's think-tank is also likely to keep faith with Mohammad Saifuddin, who bowled brilliantly towards the end after overcoming an injury to his back.
His impact was hardly lost on captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who said Saifuddin is the Tigers' first choice to bowl in the death overs.
Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan in low-scoring thriller
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- South Africa look to stay strong after losing Steyn, Ngidi
- Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in dramatic game
- Unchanged Kiwis confident for Bangladesh challenge
- South Africa's Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury
- Dangerous Windies World Cup's most watchable side: Waugh
- England's Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss
- Malinga preaches Sri Lankan patience in 'must-win' Afghanistan clash
- South Africa can't afford any more mistakes, says Kallis
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019
- State Minister Abdullah explains Eid-ul-Fitr date revision
- Trump promises Britain a substantial post-Brexit trade deal as protesters gather
- Severe traffic congestion near Bangabandhu Bridge mars Eid travels