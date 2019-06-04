Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in dramatic game
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2019 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 09:48 PM BdST
Sri Lanka collapsed to 201 all out as Afghanistan grabbed nine wickets for 57 runs in a dramatic game to give themselves a chance of a big World Cup upset.
Sri Lanka made a promising start but fell apart in the middle order due to the wily spin of Mohammed Nabi and the seam bowling of Mohammad Shahzad.
After some good work by their openers, Sri Lanka made it to 144-1 before Nabi turned the match on its head with a brilliant spell of spin bowling in the 22nd over by grabbing three wickets in the space of five deliveries.
Sri Lanka slid steadily to 182-8 before play was paused due to rain.
Some big hits by the tailenders carried Sri Lanka over the 200 run mark after play resumed in a reduced 41 overs per side match.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera top-scored with 78 runs off 81 balls which included eight boundaries. But he ran out of partners at the other end and holed out in desperation.
Both the teams have lost their opening games at the World Cup and a loss for Sri Lanka against minnows Afghanistan would put the 1996 world champions in danger of being knocked out of the tournament.
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge
File Photo: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Hashim Amla and team mates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
SA look to stay strong
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- South Africa look to stay strong after losing Steyn, Ngidi
- Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in dramatic game
- Unchanged Kiwis confident for Bangladesh challenge
- South Africa's Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury
- Dangerous Windies World Cup's most watchable side: Waugh
- England's Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss
- Malinga preaches Sri Lankan patience in 'must-win' Afghanistan clash
- South Africa can't afford any more mistakes, says Kallis
- Down but not out, England's Root looks ahead after loss to Pakistan
- Du Plessis seeks new plan for South Africa as injuries bite
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
- Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Pakistan win as England fall short in huge chase despite Root, Butler centuries