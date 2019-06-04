Down but not out, England's Root looks ahead after loss to Pakistan

England put Pakistan in to bat to let their fast bowlers loose but the plan backfired as a well-controlled innings from the visitors left the hosts and tournament favourites with a huge target that they eventually missed by 14 runs.

Root and team mate Jos Buttler put together a partnership of 130 runs, both going on to score hundreds, only for the side to lose narrowly at Trent Bridge.

“I felt like we’d done a lot of hard work to get ourselves in a position where we could go on and win the game so I was bitterly disappointed to get out at that stage,” Root told reporters.

“The most important thing for us now as a group is to not panic, to stick to what we know works as a formula.”

One lesson the side could draw was to tighten up in the field, he said, after England gave away runs to Pakistan due to some fumbled fielding and one huge dropped catch by Jason Roy.

“The fielding wasn’t as good as it was in the first game (England’s win against South Africa) and that’s the standard we want to set ourselves. It was disappointing in some respects in the field today but we have to draw a line under that,” he said.

He said England would learn from that and rebound in their next match, against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

“One thing that this team doesn’t do very often is make the same mistakes twice. I’m sure the guys will take a lot from today and make sure it’s a very different performance in Cardiff,” he said.

“There’s definitely no need to panic and I think the temptation is to get a little bit tense. One of our great strengths as a side is that we never waver from what we do. (Captain) Eoin (Morgan) sets the example for that as the leader and we more than ever have got to follow suit and stick to the way that we go about things.”