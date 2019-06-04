Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh to tour India in November to play three T20Is, two Tests

  Sports Desk ,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jun 2019 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 02:25 AM BdST

Bangladesh will play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in November in their first full tour of India, the country’s cricket board has announced.

The Tigers will play their first T20I in Delhi on Nov 3, followed by another on Nov 7 in Rajkot and the third and final one three days later in Nagpur, according to a schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, on Tuesday.

They will take on the hosts in first Test on Nov 14 in Indore and the second in Kolkata on Nov 22.  These two games will be a part of the ICC’s new World Test Championship.

It was decided when the Future Tours Programme, or FTP, for July 2018 to March 2023, which was set on June 2018, that the two teams will play no ODIs during the tour.

After becoming a Full ICC Member, Bangladesh had played a one-off Test in Hyderabad in 2017 after a three-T20I series, losing it by 208 runs.

In a packed 2019-20 home season that will run until March 2020, India will also host South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Australia.

Print Friendly and PDF

Malinga preaches patience in 'must-win' Afghan clash
Proteas can't afford any more mistakes: Kallis
Root looks ahead after Pakistan loss
Du Plessis seeks new plan for South Africa

More stories

Pakistan stun England

Tigers start with a bang

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters

Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club

Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan

Bangladesh worry about lack of spin

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

South Africa's Hashim Amla retires from the match after being hurt by a ball from England's Jofra Archer. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters

Amla a doubt for match against Bangladesh

West Indies' Russell confident to be fit for Australia match

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.