Bangladesh to tour India in November to play three T20Is, two Tests

The Tigers will play their first T20I in Delhi on Nov 3, followed by another on Nov 7 in Rajkot and the third and final one three days later in Nagpur, according to a schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, on Tuesday.

They will take on the hosts in first Test on Nov 14 in Indore and the second in Kolkata on Nov 22. These two games will be a part of the ICC’s new World Test Championship.

It was decided when the Future Tours Programme, or FTP, for July 2018 to March 2023, which was set on June 2018, that the two teams will play no ODIs during the tour.

After becoming a Full ICC Member, Bangladesh had played a one-off Test in Hyderabad in 2017 after a three-T20I series, losing it by 208 runs.

In a packed 2019-20 home season that will run until March 2020, India will also host South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Australia.