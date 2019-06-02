Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh post 330 in World Cup opener against South Africa

  Sport Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 07:41 PM BdST

A century stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim and late cameos by Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain have powered Bangladesh to 330 in their World Cup opener against South Africa.

The total they posted at The Oval on Sunday is their highest in ODI.

