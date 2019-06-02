Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs
Sports Correspondent from London, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 10:03 PM BdST
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become the fastest cricketer to do the double of scoring 5,000 runs and taking 250 wickets in One-Day Internationals.
He stormed into the elite double club by claiming the scalp of Aiden Markram of South Africa in the Tigers’ World Cup opener at The Oval on Sunday.
His 75 in a partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh achieve their highest ODI total of 330 earlier in the day.
Shakib took 199 matches to secure the double feat, a record previously held by Abdul Razzaq. The Pakistani all-rounder needed 234 matches to reach the mark.
Shakib went to the World Cup topping the ICC ranking for all-rounders in ODIs and has now beaten some of the biggest names the game has ever seen.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs
- Tamim, Soumya fall after blistering start against South Africa
- Warner returns from ban to star for Australia in opening win
- Injured Tamim bats in nets, decision to play against South Africa ‘depends on him’
- Bangladesh worry about lack of spin at World Cup
- Afghanistan notch up 207 after early wickets tumble against Australia
- Henry, Ferguson propel New Zealand to easy victory over Sri Lanka
- South Africa's Amla sits out nets after blow to head
- New Zealand bundle Sri Lanka out for 136 in Cardiff
- West Indies' Russell confident to be fit for Australia match
Most Read
- AK Khandaker apologises, breaking years of silence on book controversy
- Shakib-Mushfiqur record stand fires Bangladesh to their highest ODI total against South Africa
- Bangladesh worry about lack of spin at World Cup
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
- US visa applicants now required to submit social media details
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah, visits Prophet Mohammad’s tomb in Madinah
- Salah, Origi goals hand Liverpool Champions League triumph
- Launch services at Dhaka's Sadarghat resume after 2-hour stoppage
- Six killed in bus-human haulier collision in Sunamganj