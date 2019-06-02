Home > Sport > Cricket

Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs

  Sports Correspondent from London,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 10:03 PM BdST

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become the fastest cricketer to do the double of scoring 5,000 runs and taking 250 wickets in One-Day Internationals.

He stormed into the elite double club by claiming the scalp of Aiden Markram of South Africa in the Tigers’ World Cup opener at The Oval on Sunday.

His 75 in a partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh achieve their highest ODI total of 330 earlier in the day.

Shakib took 199 matches to secure the double feat, a record previously held by Abdul Razzaq. The Pakistani all-rounder needed 234 matches to reach the mark.

Shakib went to the World Cup topping the ICC ranking for all-rounders in ODIs and has now beaten some of the biggest names the game has ever seen.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
