Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs

He stormed into the elite double club by claiming the scalp of Aiden Markram of South Africa in the Tigers’ World Cup opener at The Oval on Sunday.

His 75 in a partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh achieve their highest ODI total of 330 earlier in the day.

Shakib took 199 matches to secure the double feat, a record previously held by Abdul Razzaq. The Pakistani all-rounder needed 234 matches to reach the mark.

Shakib went to the World Cup topping the ICC ranking for all-rounders in ODIs and has now beaten some of the biggest names the game has ever seen.