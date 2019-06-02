Bangladesh outplay South Africa to begin their World Cup campaign with a bang

In what would be a record chase of 331 for a victory, the Proteas ran out of gas losing eight wickets and 21 runs shy at The Oval in England on Sunday.

After the batsmen rose to the occasion in a great show of team spirit to score the record total with only two fifties, the bowlers matched the effort with regular wickets on the back of some smart bowling.

It was a rare off day for Mashrafe Bin Mortaza with the ball, but spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were magnificent as usual.

Mohammad Saifuddin also turned up after a poor start before strike bowler Mustafizur Rahman proved too much for the South Africans to handle.