Bangladesh outplay South Africa to begin their World Cup campaign with a bang
Ariful Islam Roney from London, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 11:40 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 12:19 AM BdST
Bangladesh are off to a dream start in their World Cup campaign with a convincing win over South Africa after posting their highest One-Day International total.
In what would be a record chase of 331 for a victory, the Proteas ran out of gas losing eight wickets and 21 runs shy at The Oval in England on Sunday.
After the batsmen rose to the occasion in a great show of team spirit to score the record total with only two fifties, the bowlers matched the effort with regular wickets on the back of some smart bowling.
It was a rare off day for Mashrafe Bin Mortaza with the ball, but spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were magnificent as usual.
Mohammad Saifuddin also turned up after a poor start before strike bowler Mustafizur Rahman proved too much for the South Africans to handle.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
