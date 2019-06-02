Bangladesh bat first in World Cup opener against South Africa
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 04:52 PM BdST
South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in their second match of World Cup at The Oval in London.
Tamim Iqbal opens the innings for the Tigers with Soumya Sarkar, after shaking off an injury concern.
Bangladesh have also brought in Mosaddek Hossain, who struck a 23-ball fifty in the tri-series final against the West Indies in Ireland, to add depth to the spin-bowling department.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
