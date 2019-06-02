Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh bat first in World Cup opener against South Africa

  Sport Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 04:52 PM BdST

South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in their second match of World Cup at The Oval in London.

Tamim Iqbal opens the innings for the Tigers with Soumya Sarkar, after shaking off an injury concern.

Bangladesh have also brought in Mosaddek Hossain, who struck a 23-ball fifty in the tri-series final against the West Indies in Ireland, to add depth to the spin-bowling department.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers bat first in WC opener
Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Injured Tamim bats in nets
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin

More stories

Tigers bat first in WC opener

Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan

Injured Tamim bats in nets

Bangladesh worry about lack of spin

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

South Africa's Hashim Amla retires from the match after being hurt by a ball from England's Jofra Archer. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters

Amla a doubt for match against Bangladesh

West Indies' Russell confident to be fit for Australia match

Sri Lanka skipper backs fresh faces to deliver in World Cup

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.