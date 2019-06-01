Home > Sport > Cricket

New Zealand bundle Sri Lanka out for 136 in Cardiff

Published: 01 Jun 2019 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 06:34 PM BdST

New Zealand fast bowlers produced a clinical display to dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 136 in their World Cup opener in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl on a pitch so green that it was indistinguishable from the outfield, and he was rewarded when Matt Henry trapped Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne leg-before in the first over.

Canterbury seamer Henry, who conceded 107 runs in the warm-up match against West Indies earlier this week, continued his resurgence to remove Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis in the ninth over to leave the Sri Lankan middle order exposed at 46-3.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson joined the party with two wickets in his first three overs, while Colin de Grandhomme claimed the prized wicket of the experience Angelo Mathews for a duck.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne led the Sri Lankan recovery, carrying his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 52 to take the total past 100. But apart from all-rounder Thisara Perera (27), he received no support from the lower order as they were skittled out with 20.4 overs to spare.

Henry and Ferguson, who returned to remove Lasith Malinga to wrap up the innings, finished with three wickets apiece as Lanka finished with the lowest ODI total at Sophia Gardens - below their own record of 138 against the Kiwis in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
