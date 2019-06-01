Injured Tamim bats in nets, decision to play against South Africa ‘depends on him’
Sports Correspondent from London, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2019 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 11:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal has joined practice on the eve of their first World Cup match against South Africa after taking a blow in his left arm in nets the previous day.
The decision to play the match still depends on him, skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said on Saturday.
When Mashrafe was speaking to the reporters, Tamim already started batting in the nets.
“Tamim is already batting and underwent fitness test with the physio. The final decision depends on him, how he feels, because a player knows best about his condition,” Mashrafe said.
As the physio has no objection to let him play, Tamim’s inclusion in the playing eleven is almost certain despite some pain.
Tamim was batting at the nets on Friday when a ball hit his arm at The Oval where the Tigers will face South Africa at 3:30pm Bangladesh time on Sunday.
The left-arm opener immediately consulted physio Thihan Chandramohan in the nets and left for the dressing room.
Manager Khaled Mahmud Sujon told bdnews24.com that Tamim’s injury “does not seem serious”.
Nothing dangerous was found later when Tamim underwent X-ray.
Bangladesh kept Tamim out of the warm-up against India last Tuesday after he pulled a thigh muscle during practice the previous day.
