Windies crush Pakistan to kick off World Cup campaign

Published: 31 May 2019 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 07:19 PM BdST

West Indies eased to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday after an Oshane Thomas-led pace attack swept them away for 105.
Opener Chris Gayle, set to retire at the end of the tournament, led the Windies reply with a blistering 50 off 34 balls as the two-times champions chased down the total, reaching 108-3 with 36.2 overs to spare.
 
Having elected to field, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job.
 
Pakistan were dismissed in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

