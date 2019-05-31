Injured Mashrafe, Saifuddin skip practice, Mustafizur bowls in nets
Sports Correspondent from London, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 11:12 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s pace trident Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin, injured in the warm-up against India, are now under observation ahead of their World Cup opener.
Mashrafe and Saifuddin took rest while Mustafizur bowled in The Oval nets on Friday.
Bowling Coach Courtney Walsh said the pacers have slight injuries but have time for recovery before Bangladesh face South Africa on Sunday.
They will be under observation on Friday and Saturday, Walsh added.
The skipper, who has not missed a match due to injury for four and a half years, was forced to leave the field midway through the innings and did not bat after pulling a hamstring in the India game.
Saifuddin suffered back spasm while Mustafizur pulled a cuff muscle during the match.
The concerns now centre around Saifuddin who was seen walking with physio Thihan Chandramohan and doing some exercise.
