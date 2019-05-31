Injured Mashrafe, Saifuddin skip practice, Mustafizur bowls in nets

Mashrafe and Saifuddin took rest while Mustafizur bowled in The Oval nets on Friday.

Bowling Coach Courtney Walsh said the pacers have slight injuries but have time for recovery before Bangladesh face South Africa on Sunday.

They will be under observation on Friday and Saturday, Walsh added.

Mashrafe hurt his hamstring on his right leg during the tri-nation series in Ireland and played the World Cup warm-up against India last Monday after being cleared on the eve of the game.

The skipper, who has not missed a match due to injury for four and a half years, was forced to leave the field midway through the innings and did not bat after pulling a hamstring in the India game.

Saifuddin suffered back spasm while Mustafizur pulled a cuff muscle during the match.

Mashrafe is almost certain to play the opener against South Africa even if his injury does not improve much while Mustafizur has made a lot of progress.

The concerns now centre around Saifuddin who was seen walking with physio Thihan Chandramohan and doing some exercise.