Mashrafe picks up hamstring knock in World Cup warm-up match against India
Sport Correspondent, from Cardiff bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 02:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh One-Day International cricket Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has picked up a hamstring knock during the Tigers' prepatory game against India on Tuesday.
He suffered a hamstring strain on his left leg during the 6th over of his bowling spell, which forced the skipper to sit on the sidelines for a large part of the Indian innings.
He had already been nursing an injury to the hamstring on his other leg since the Tri-nation series in Ireland.
On whether it was necessary for him to bowl in a six-over spell, Mashrafe emphasised the need to get some match practice ahead of the showpiece event in England and Wales.
"A lot of the times in such cases, I face trouble bowling the first one or two overs. Once I get through that, I don’t face any more problems. I also wasn’t facing any problems today," he told bdnews24.com.
"But I pulled a hamstring during the 6th over. I could've stopped after four or five overs but Rohit and Kohli were looking to score runs quickly during that period. I felt that I needed to practice bowling in such a situation.”
Mashrafe was off the field for quite a while after the injury.
Physiotherapists generally advise about five to six days of rest in such situations. But Bangladesh will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa in four days time.
Mashrafe plans to take the field for the first match with whatever rest he can get, even if it means sitting out a few training sessions ahead of the game.
