Bangladesh suffer 95-run defeat to India in World Cup warm-up
Cricket Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 12:58 AM BdST
The spinners failed to make an impact. The batsmen did not show the urgency or artifice to chase down a 350-plus target. The only positive Bangladesh can take from their final warm-up game against India before the World Cup is that the bowling by pacers early in the innings.
Bangladesh are going to the World Cup with a 95-run loss at the hands of India after centuries by MS Dhoni and KL Rahul set the huge target for the Tigers at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the last man out in the final over of the match after a 27-ball 30 that ensured his side’s defeat by a margin less than 100 runs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh face massive chase as India’s Rahul, Dhoni hit hundreds in World Cup warm-up
- Dominant England crush Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up
- Win over India means little for World Cup, says NZ's Taylor
- South Africa's final World Cup warm-up with Windies washed out
- Rain ruins Bangladesh’s World Cup warm-up against Pakistan
- Australia edge out England in World Cup warm-up
- New Zealand see off India in low-scoring World Cup warm-up
- South Africa's Du Plessis on form in warm-up win over Sri Lanka
- Plucky Afghanistan stun Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
Most Read
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes
- Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages ‘diverted’
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- BSTI lifts suspension order on ACI salt, Doodles of New Zealand Dairy
- PM Hasina off to Tokyo to join ‘Future of Asia’ conference
- Two killed, 15 schoolgirls injured in Japan stabbing