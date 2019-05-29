Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh suffer 95-run defeat to India in World Cup warm-up

  Cricket Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 May 2019 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 12:58 AM BdST

The spinners failed to make an impact. The batsmen did not show the urgency or artifice to chase down a 350-plus target. The only positive Bangladesh can take from their final warm-up game against India before the World Cup is that the bowling by pacers early in the innings.

Bangladesh are going to the World Cup with a 95-run loss at the hands of India after centuries by MS Dhoni and KL Rahul set the huge target for the Tigers at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the last man out in the final over of the match after a 27-ball 30 that ensured his side’s defeat by a margin less than 100 runs.

Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
