Bangladesh face massive chase as India’s Rahul, Dhoni hit hundreds in World Cup warm-up
Cricket Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 08:43 PM BdST
Centuries by Lokesh Rahul and MS Dhoni have powered India to a massive 359 for seven against Bangladesh in their second World Cup warm-up.
India were in a bit of trouble when Dhoni joined Rahul in the 22nd over at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday as their side were at 102 for four after losing wickets in regular intervals.
Rahul (108) then partnered with Dhoni (113) in a 164-run stand to ensure that the Bangladesh batsmen have a mammoth task.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dominant England crush Afghanistan in World Cup warm-up
- Win over India means little for World Cup, says NZ's Taylor
- South Africa's final World Cup warm-up with Windies washed out
- Rain ruins Bangladesh’s World Cup warm-up against Pakistan
- Australia edge out England in World Cup warm-up
- New Zealand see off India in low-scoring World Cup warm-up
- South Africa's Du Plessis on form in warm-up win over Sri Lanka
- Plucky Afghanistan stun Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
- Experienced Bangladesh out to change perceptions
Most Read
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- BGMEA calls for 5% cash assistance in next national budget
- Hasina visits President Hamid at Bangabhaban