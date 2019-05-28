Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh face massive chase as India’s Rahul, Dhoni hit hundreds in World Cup warm-up

  Cricket Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 May 2019 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 08:43 PM BdST

Centuries by Lokesh Rahul and MS Dhoni have powered India to a massive 359 for seven against Bangladesh in their second World Cup warm-up.

India were in a bit of trouble when Dhoni joined Rahul in the 22nd over at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday as their side were at 102 for four after losing wickets in regular intervals.
     
Rahul (108) then partnered with Dhoni (113) in a 164-run stand to ensure that the Bangladesh batsmen have a mammoth task.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.